THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Thunder Bay wraps up the year, residents can expect a chilly day with light snowfall. Roads and sidewalks across the city are either snow covered, or have snow pack. Road Crews as of 4:25am have not been out. Early risers need to be careful out there walking, driving or riding.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast:

Today (Sunday, December 31):

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. The wind chill will make it feel like a biting -14°C, so bundle up. Afternoon: The temperature will climb slightly to -5°C, but the wind chill will still linger around -8°C.

The temperature will climb slightly to -5°C, but the wind chill will still linger around -8°C. Wardrobe Suggestion: Wear warm layers, a thick coat, and don’t forget your hat and gloves. Snow boots are recommended due to the snow-covered streets and sidewalks.

Tonight’s Outlook:

Expect clear skies – perfect for any New Year’s Eve celebrations. Temperature: Dropping to a low of -14°C with a wind chill of -20°C. Ensure you’re warmly dressed if you plan to be outside.

New Year’s Day Forecast (Monday, January 1):

Welcoming 2023 with sunny skies and a high of 0°C, offering a bright start to the year. Evening: The night will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -7°C.

January 2 (Tuesday):

Day and Night: A cloudy day awaits with a 30% chance of light flurries and a high of -1°C. The night remains cloudy with a similar chance of flurries and a low of -9°C.

Weather Trivia: Did you know? Thunder Bay often experiences a ‘White New Year’ with its snow-clad landscapes providing a picturesque setting for the holiday season.