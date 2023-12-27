Winnipeg Weather Update: Foggy Morning Followed by Risk of Freezing Drizzle

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
9919
Winnipeg News

Cloudy Skies with Sun Breaks in Winnipeg Today

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg residents are waking up to a chilly -8°C this morning. The day is set to be cloudy, transforming into a mix of sun and cloud around noon.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

  • Cloudy in the morning, with fog patches expected to dissipate around noon.
  • Light winds up to 15 km/h.
  • The high for the day is forecasted at -3°C.
  • Morning wind chills will feel like -18°C, warming to -5°C in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast: Freezing Drizzle and Developing Fog

  • The evening will turn partly cloudy, becoming cloudier as the night progresses.
  • There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight, along with the development of fog patches.
  • Winds will continue at a gentle 15 km/h.
  • Overnight lows are expected to be around -7°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -12°C.

Looking Ahead: Cloudy and Cold Conditions Persist

  • Thursday, December 28: The day will remain cloudy with continued risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches are likely, with highs around -4°C and wind chills near -12°C.
  • Thursday Night: Clearing skies with a low of -11°C.
  • Friday, December 29: A sunny day is expected with a high of -3°C, followed by a cloudy night with lows around -10°C.

Winter Weather Advisory: Preparing for Freezing Drizzle

  • Be cautious of slippery roads and walkways due to the freezing drizzle.
  • Ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and an emergency kit.
  • Plan extra time for travel and check road conditions before heading out.
Previous articleFreezing Rain Warning Extended for English River, Raith, Atikokan – Impacting Highways
Next articleWhitesand and Armstrong Face Overcast Skies with Freezing Drizzle Risk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR