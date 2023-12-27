Cloudy Skies with Sun Breaks in Winnipeg Today
WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg residents are waking up to a chilly -8°C this morning. The day is set to be cloudy, transforming into a mix of sun and cloud around noon.
Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):
- Cloudy in the morning, with fog patches expected to dissipate around noon.
- Light winds up to 15 km/h.
- The high for the day is forecasted at -3°C.
- Morning wind chills will feel like -18°C, warming to -5°C in the afternoon.
Tonight’s Forecast: Freezing Drizzle and Developing Fog
- The evening will turn partly cloudy, becoming cloudier as the night progresses.
- There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight, along with the development of fog patches.
- Winds will continue at a gentle 15 km/h.
- Overnight lows are expected to be around -7°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -12°C.
Looking Ahead: Cloudy and Cold Conditions Persist
- Thursday, December 28: The day will remain cloudy with continued risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches are likely, with highs around -4°C and wind chills near -12°C.
- Thursday Night: Clearing skies with a low of -11°C.
- Friday, December 29: A sunny day is expected with a high of -3°C, followed by a cloudy night with lows around -10°C.
Winter Weather Advisory: Preparing for Freezing Drizzle
- Be cautious of slippery roads and walkways due to the freezing drizzle.
- Ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter tires and an emergency kit.
- Plan extra time for travel and check road conditions before heading out.