Cloudy Skies with Sun Breaks in Winnipeg Today

WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg residents are waking up to a chilly -8°C this morning. The day is set to be cloudy, transforming into a mix of sun and cloud around noon.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

Cloudy in the morning, with fog patches expected to dissipate around noon.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

The high for the day is forecasted at -3°C.

Morning wind chills will feel like -18°C, warming to -5°C in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Forecast: Freezing Drizzle and Developing Fog

The evening will turn partly cloudy, becoming cloudier as the night progresses.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight, along with the development of fog patches.

Winds will continue at a gentle 15 km/h.

Overnight lows are expected to be around -7°C, with wind chills making it feel as cold as -12°C.

Looking Ahead: Cloudy and Cold Conditions Persist

Thursday, December 28: The day will remain cloudy with continued risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches are likely, with highs around -4°C and wind chills near -12°C.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies with a low of -11°C.

Friday, December 29: A sunny day is expected with a high of -3°C, followed by a cloudy night with lows around -10°C.

Winter Weather Advisory: Preparing for Freezing Drizzle