Today’s Weather in Whitesand and Armstrong: Chilly with Overcast Skies

ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – Residents of Whitesand and Armstrong are experiencing a cold morning at -6°C under cloudy skies.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

Overcast throughout the day.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle during the morning and early afternoon.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

The high for today is predicted to be -2°C.

Wind chill values will be around -16°C in the morning, improving slightly to -4°C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clouds Clearing Up, Temperatures Dropping

The evening will remain cloudy, but skies are expected to clear after midnight.

Winds will continue to be light at about 15 km/h.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to -9°C, with wind chills of -5°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Sunnet

Thursday, December 28: Anticipate a sunny day with light winds.

The high is expected to be -3°C, with morning wind chills at -14°C, improving to -8°C in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: The sky will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. The low will be around -8°C.

Friday’s Forecast: A Blend of Sun and Cloud