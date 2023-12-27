Today’s Weather in Whitesand and Armstrong: Chilly with Overcast Skies
ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – Residents of Whitesand and Armstrong are experiencing a cold morning at -6°C under cloudy skies.
Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):
- Overcast throughout the day.
- There is a risk of freezing drizzle during the morning and early afternoon.
- Light winds up to 15 km/h.
- The high for today is predicted to be -2°C.
- Wind chill values will be around -16°C in the morning, improving slightly to -4°C in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clouds Clearing Up, Temperatures Dropping
- The evening will remain cloudy, but skies are expected to clear after midnight.
- Winds will continue to be light at about 15 km/h.
- Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to -9°C, with wind chills of -5°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.
Sunnet
- Thursday, December 28: Anticipate a sunny day with light winds.
- The high is expected to be -3°C, with morning wind chills at -14°C, improving to -8°C in the afternoon.
- Thursday Night: The sky will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. The low will be around -8°C.
Friday’s Forecast: A Blend of Sun and Cloud
- Friday, December 29: The region can expect a day with mixed sun and cloud.
- The high for the day is forecasted to be -6°C.
- The night will continue with cloudy periods, dropping to a low of -13°C.