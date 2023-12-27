Whitesand and Armstrong Face Overcast Skies with Freezing Drizzle Risk

Today’s Weather in Whitesand and Armstrong: Chilly with Overcast Skies

ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – Residents of Whitesand and Armstrong are experiencing a cold morning at -6°C under cloudy skies.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

  • Overcast throughout the day.
  • There is a risk of freezing drizzle during the morning and early afternoon.
  • Light winds up to 15 km/h.
  • The high for today is predicted to be -2°C.
  • Wind chill values will be around -16°C in the morning, improving slightly to -4°C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clouds Clearing Up, Temperatures Dropping

  • The evening will remain cloudy, but skies are expected to clear after midnight.
  • Winds will continue to be light at about 15 km/h.
  • Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to -9°C, with wind chills of -5°C in the evening and -13°C overnight.

Sunnet

  • Thursday, December 28: Anticipate a sunny day with light winds.
  • The high is expected to be -3°C, with morning wind chills at -14°C, improving to -8°C in the afternoon.
  • Thursday Night: The sky will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries. The low will be around -8°C.

Friday’s Forecast: A Blend of Sun and Cloud

  • Friday, December 29: The region can expect a day with mixed sun and cloud.
  • The high for the day is forecasted to be -6°C.
  • The night will continue with cloudy periods, dropping to a low of -13°C.
