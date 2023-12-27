Current Weather in Toronto: Mild Temperatures with Rain and Fog

Toronto starts the day at a mild +8°C under a fog advisory. Commuters are advised to check with airlines for potential updates or delays.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

Expect periods of rain or drizzle throughout the day.

Fog patches are likely to dissipate this morning.

Rainfall amounts could be between 10 to 15 mm.

Winds shifting to northeast at 20 km/h around noon.

The high temperature will remain steady at 8°C.

Tonight’s Forecast: Continued Rain with Possible Drizzle

The evening will see periods of rain or drizzle, ending near midnight.

A 60% chance of drizzle or rain continues into the night.

Fog patches may develop around midnight.

Light northeast winds are expected, with lows around 7°C.

Thursday’s Outlook: Persisting Clouds and Chance of Showers

Thursday, December 28, will be cloudy with a 60% chance of early morning drizzle or rain.

Rain or drizzle is set to resume later in the morning.

Morning fog patches should lift, with highs again around 8°C.

The night will continue cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of +5°C.

Friday’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers and Possible Flurries

Friday, December 29, anticipates cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers.

The high is expected to be around +5°C.

The night might see a shift, with a 30% chance of flurries and a drop in temperature to -5°C.

Weather Trivia: The Science Behind Fog Formation

Did you know that fog is essentially a cloud at ground level? It forms when the air near the ground cools enough to turn its water vapor into tiny water droplets or ice crystals.