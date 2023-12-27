Current Weather in Toronto: Mild Temperatures with Rain and Fog
Toronto starts the day at a mild +8°C under a fog advisory. Commuters are advised to check with airlines for potential updates or delays.
Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):
- Expect periods of rain or drizzle throughout the day.
- Fog patches are likely to dissipate this morning.
- Rainfall amounts could be between 10 to 15 mm.
- Winds shifting to northeast at 20 km/h around noon.
- The high temperature will remain steady at 8°C.
Tonight’s Forecast: Continued Rain with Possible Drizzle
- The evening will see periods of rain or drizzle, ending near midnight.
- A 60% chance of drizzle or rain continues into the night.
- Fog patches may develop around midnight.
- Light northeast winds are expected, with lows around 7°C.
Thursday’s Outlook: Persisting Clouds and Chance of Showers
- Thursday, December 28, will be cloudy with a 60% chance of early morning drizzle or rain.
- Rain or drizzle is set to resume later in the morning.
- Morning fog patches should lift, with highs again around 8°C.
- The night will continue cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and a low of +5°C.
Friday’s Weather: Cloudy with Showers and Possible Flurries
- Friday, December 29, anticipates cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers.
- The high is expected to be around +5°C.
- The night might see a shift, with a 30% chance of flurries and a drop in temperature to -5°C.
Weather Trivia: The Science Behind Fog Formation
Did you know that fog is essentially a cloud at ground level? It forms when the air near the ground cools enough to turn its water vapor into tiny water droplets or ice crystals.