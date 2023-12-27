Weather – Chilly Morning in Vermilion Bay and Dryden with Mist and Chance of Flurries

It is now Winter yet and no there isn't snow Yet! Just an appetizer for the coming winter.

Today’s Weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Cloudy with Freezing Drizzle

A misty morning at -4°C greets Vermilion Bay and Dryden, recorded at Dryden Airport.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday)

  • Expect a cloudy day with a 70% chance of flurries or freezing drizzle this morning.
  • Fog patches are likely to dissipate during the morning.
  • Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h.
  • The high for today is forecasted to be 0°C, with a morning wind chill of -7°C.

Tonight: Overcast Skies and Cooler Temperatures

  • The evening will stay overcast.
  • Light winds will persist.
  • Nighttime temperatures will drop to -6°C, with an overnight wind chill of -9°C.

Brighter Afternoon Expected on Thursday

  • Thursday, December 28, will start cloudy but is expected to clear in the early afternoon.
  • Winds will continue at a light pace.
  • The high for the day is predicted to be -3°C, with a wind chill feeling like -12°C.
  • The night will clear up, with a low around -9°C.

Friday Brings Sunshine and Cold Temperatures

  • Friday, December 29, will be sunny, offering a break from the cloudiness, with a high of -6°C.
  • The night will remain clear, but temperatures will drop to a chilly -13°C.

Weather Trivia: The Phenomenon of Freezing Drizzle

Freezing drizzle occurs when small droplets of supercooled liquid water freeze upon contact with cold surfaces, forming a thin layer of ice. It’s a common winter phenomenon that can create slippery conditions.

