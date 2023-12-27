Today’s Weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden: Cloudy with Freezing Drizzle

A misty morning at -4°C greets Vermilion Bay and Dryden, recorded at Dryden Airport.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday)

Expect a cloudy day with a 70% chance of flurries or freezing drizzle this morning.

Fog patches are likely to dissipate during the morning.

Winds will remain gentle at up to 15 km/h.

The high for today is forecasted to be 0°C, with a morning wind chill of -7°C.

Tonight: Overcast Skies and Cooler Temperatures

The evening will stay overcast.

Light winds will persist.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to -6°C, with an overnight wind chill of -9°C.

Brighter Afternoon Expected on Thursday

Thursday, December 28, will start cloudy but is expected to clear in the early afternoon.

Winds will continue at a light pace.

The high for the day is predicted to be -3°C, with a wind chill feeling like -12°C.

The night will clear up, with a low around -9°C.

Friday Brings Sunshine and Cold Temperatures

Friday, December 29, will be sunny, offering a break from the cloudiness, with a high of -6°C.

The night will remain clear, but temperatures will drop to a chilly -13°C.

Weather Trivia: The Phenomenon of Freezing Drizzle

Freezing drizzle occurs when small droplets of supercooled liquid water freeze upon contact with cold surfaces, forming a thin layer of ice. It’s a common winter phenomenon that can create slippery conditions.