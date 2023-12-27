Today’s Weather Update: Cloudy with Chance of Flurries in Sioux Lookout

Sioux Lookout experiences a cold start at -5°C with light snowfall.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

Cloudy conditions with a 30% chance of flurries during the morning.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle.

Fog patches are expected to dissipate this morning.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

Today’s high is near -1°C, with wind chill values at -11°C in the morning and improving to -3°C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Overcast Skies and Dropping Temperatures

The evening will remain overcast.

Expect light winds throughout the night.

The temperature will drop to a low of -11°C, with an evening wind chill of -3°C and getting colder to -15°C overnight.

Clearing Skies and Colder Weather on Thursday

Thursday, December 28, will be cloudy, with clearing expected early in the afternoon.

Winds will continue at a gentle pace.

The high for Thursday is forecasted at -4°C, with wind chills feeling like -16°C in the morning and -8°C in the afternoon.

The night will be clear, with a low around -9°C.

Friday’s Forecast: Mix of Sun and Cloud with Chilly Conditions

For Friday, December 29, expect a mix of sun and cloud.

The high will be around -6°C.

The night will be clear with temperatures dipping to -12°C.

Weather Trivia: Understanding Wind Chill Factor

Wind chill is a measure of how cold it really feels when the wind is factored in with the actual air temperature. It’s crucial for understanding how to dress appropriately in cold climates to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.