Current Weather in Fort Frances: Risk of Freezing Rain
Fort Frances starts the day at 0°C with cloudy skies.
Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):
- The day will be mostly cloudy.
- There’s a 40% chance of snow or rain this morning, with a risk of freezing rain.
- Temperatures are expected to reach a high of +4°C.
Tonight’s Forecast: Overcast and Cooler
- The evening will remain overcast.
- Winds will be light, up to 15 km/h.
- The low is forecasted to be -3°C, with an overnight wind chill of -6°C.
Thursday’s Outlook: Clouds Making Way for Sun
- Thursday, December 28, will start with cloudy skies but will become a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
- Light winds will continue.
- The high for the day is expected to be 0°C, with a morning wind chill of -7°C.
- The night will be clear with a low of -9°C.
Sunny Friday Ahead with Chilly Temperatures
- Friday, December 29, will bring sunny skies, with a high of -3°C.
- The evening will remain clear, with nighttime temperatures dropping to -11°C.
Weather Trivia: Understanding Freezing Rain
Freezing rain occurs when raindrops freeze upon hitting a cold surface, creating a coating of ice. This can lead to hazardous conditions, especially on roads and walkways.