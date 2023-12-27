Today in Red Lake: Mainly Cloudy with Chance of Flurries

Red Lake starts the day at -8°C, accompanied by a light mist.

Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):

Expect mainly cloudy skies throughout the day.

There’s a 30% chance of flurries this morning, along with a risk of freezing drizzle.

Fog patches should dissipate this morning.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

The high will reach -2°C, with wind chills of -14°C in the morning and -5°C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Continued Cloudiness and Colder Temperatures

The evening will remain mainly cloudy.

Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h.

Temperatures will drop to a low of -12°C, with wind chills feeling like -6°C in the evening and -14°C overnight.

Bright and Sunny Outlook for Thursday

Thursday, December 28, promises mainly sunny skies.

Light winds will continue.

The high is expected to be around -3°C, with morning wind chill values at -18°C, improving to -7°C in the afternoon.

The night will be clear with a low of -10°C.

Friday Forecast: Sunshine Followed by Evening Clouds

Friday, December 29, will be sunny, with a high of -7°C.

The evening will see increasing cloudiness, with overnight temperatures dropping to -12°C.

Weather Trivia: The Science of Freezing Drizzle

Freezing drizzle occurs when supercooled droplets in the air freeze upon contact with surfaces. This can lead to a thin, transparent layer of ice that is often hard to detect but can be very slippery.