Today in Red Lake: Mainly Cloudy with Chance of Flurries
Red Lake starts the day at -8°C, accompanied by a light mist.
Today’s Forecast (Wednesday):
- Expect mainly cloudy skies throughout the day.
- There’s a 30% chance of flurries this morning, along with a risk of freezing drizzle.
- Fog patches should dissipate this morning.
- Light winds up to 15 km/h.
- The high will reach -2°C, with wind chills of -14°C in the morning and -5°C in the afternoon.
Tonight: Continued Cloudiness and Colder Temperatures
- The evening will remain mainly cloudy.
- Winds will stay light at up to 15 km/h.
- Temperatures will drop to a low of -12°C, with wind chills feeling like -6°C in the evening and -14°C overnight.
Bright and Sunny Outlook for Thursday
- Thursday, December 28, promises mainly sunny skies.
- Light winds will continue.
- The high is expected to be around -3°C, with morning wind chill values at -18°C, improving to -7°C in the afternoon.
- The night will be clear with a low of -10°C.
Friday Forecast: Sunshine Followed by Evening Clouds
- Friday, December 29, will be sunny, with a high of -7°C.
- The evening will see increasing cloudiness, with overnight temperatures dropping to -12°C.
Weather Trivia: The Science of Freezing Drizzle
Freezing drizzle occurs when supercooled droplets in the air freeze upon contact with surfaces. This can lead to a thin, transparent layer of ice that is often hard to detect but can be very slippery.