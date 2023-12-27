Freezing Rain Warning Extended for English River, Raith, Atikokan – Impacting Highways

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
7819
Freezing Rain Warning

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 6:16 AM EST, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, a freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Ignace – English River area and surrounding regions, including Raith, Upsala, and Atikokan.

The weather will impact travel as many highways remain closed.

Hazards:

  • The primary concern is icy and slippery roads due to ongoing freezing rain.

Timing:

  • The freezing rain is expected to end this morning.

Discussion:

  • The area continues to experience freezing rain, which is expected to taper off as the morning progresses.
  • Motorists and pedestrians should be cautious as surfaces like highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots are likely to be icy and slippery.

Hazardous Icy Roads: Morning Alert

  • Be vigilant when driving or walking in affected areas, as black ice can form on roadways and sidewalks, making them treacherous.
  • Adjust your driving to suit the road conditions – reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance.

Expected End to Freezing Rain This Morning

  • The current weather system bringing the freezing rain is forecasted to move out of the area later this morning, reducing the risk of further ice accumulation.

Safety Precautions for Icy Conditions:

  • If travel is necessary, check road conditions before setting out.
  • Use salt, sand, or de-icing products on driveways and walkways to prevent slips and falls.
  • Be aware of falling tree branches that may have been weakened by ice accumulation.
Previous articleOnline Gambling in Canada: Legal Landscape
Next articleWinnipeg Weather Update: Foggy Morning Followed by Risk of Freezing Drizzle
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR