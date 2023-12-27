THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As of 6:16 AM EST, Wednesday, December 27, 2023, a freezing rain warning remains in effect for the Ignace – English River area and surrounding regions, including Raith, Upsala, and Atikokan.

The weather will impact travel as many highways remain closed.

ROAD CLOSURE: Hwy 11-17 between Hwy102 #ThunderBay and Hwy599 #Ignace is closed due to poor weather and driving conditions. ^lh — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) December 27, 2023

Updated: Weather conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions between CNR OH – SISTONEN CORNERS S – KASHABOWIE-03630, Kakabeka Falls and SEC HWY 599(N), Ignace. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/xakOSjyivD — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 27, 2023

Updated: Weather conditions on #HWY502 Both Directions between SEC HWY 594 (E TO DRYDEN – W TO EAGLE RIVER), Dryden and HWY 11, Fort Frances. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/0sKWtVRWCf — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) December 27, 2023

Hazards:

The primary concern is icy and slippery roads due to ongoing freezing rain.

Timing:

The freezing rain is expected to end this morning.

Discussion:

The area continues to experience freezing rain, which is expected to taper off as the morning progresses.

Motorists and pedestrians should be cautious as surfaces like highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots are likely to be icy and slippery.

Hazardous Icy Roads: Morning Alert

Be vigilant when driving or walking in affected areas, as black ice can form on roadways and sidewalks, making them treacherous.

Adjust your driving to suit the road conditions – reduce speed and maintain a safe following distance.

Expected End to Freezing Rain This Morning

The current weather system bringing the freezing rain is forecasted to move out of the area later this morning, reducing the risk of further ice accumulation.

Safety Precautions for Icy Conditions: