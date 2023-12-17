Mild Awakening: Thunder Bay Starts at +1°C at 6:50 AM EST ☕

Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay wakes up to a mild morning, with the temperature standing at +1°C at 6:50 AM EST. Today promises a tapestry of winter weather—clouds, flurries, and the possibility of rain showers.

The Alexander Henry is alight with Christmas lights. Taking the family for a tour of lights, make sure to make the Transportation Museum pier at Marina Park one of the stops. You can also see the lights atop the excavation pile shaped like the Sleeping Giant as the work on the Thunder Bay Art Gallery continues.

Today’s Forecast: Cloudy with a Brisk Northwest Performance 🌬️

Thunder Bay anticipates a day veiled in clouds, offering a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. The wind, initially calm, takes center stage, becoming a brisk northwest force at 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. The daytime high reaches a mild plus 3°C.

Tonight’s Winter Nightfall: Mainly Cloudy with a Chill in the Air 🌌

As night descends, Thunder Bay becomes a canvas for a winter nightfall—mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries. The northwest wind intensifies to 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the evening. The night’s low drops to minus 11, with a wind chill of minus 16 overnight.

Monday’s Clearing Act: A Day of Clarity and Northwest Gusts 🌟

Monday takes the stage with a clearing act over Thunder Bay, featuring clear skies. The northwest wind at 30 km/h gusting to 50 dominates the scene, gradually becoming light late in the afternoon. The daytime high struggles to reach minus 8°C, with a morning wind chill of minus 21 and a milder minus 13 in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Monday Night’s Starlit Serenity: A Clear and Calm Night 🌠

As night settles in, Thunder Bay’s winter tale concludes with starlit serenity. The skies clear, and the temperature drops to a low of minus 16, leaving the night in a tranquil, frost-kissed embrace.

Winter Attire Elegance: Wrap Up for the Chill, Gusts, and a Frosty Night 🧤

Prepare for Thunder Bay’s winter elegance with layered warmth. Insulated jackets, scarves, and gloves are your trusted allies, especially with brisk northwest gusts and the promise of a frosty night.

Weather Trivia: The Artistry of Frostbite Awareness ❄️

Did you know that frostbite occurs when skin and underlying tissues freeze due to exposure to cold temperatures? Understanding the artistry of frostbite awareness is essential for staying warm and safe during the winter months.