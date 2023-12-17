2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco wows in season debut, going a perfect 3-for-3 to finish second

By Kacie Albert

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In front of a sold-out Saturday night crowd in Manchester, New Hampshire, Australian sensation Brady Fielder (Clermont, Queensland, Australia) reached a career milestone, going a flawless 3-for-3 inside SNHU Arena to win his career-first Unleash The Beast event, victorious at PBR Manchester.

Fielder, who punctuated his golden finish with a mammoth 90-point ride, catapulted to No. 4 in the world, becoming an early contender for the 2024 PBR World Championship as he attempts to become just the second Aussie in history to win the coveted gold buckle.

As competition got underway in the Granite State, Fielder, fresh off his 2023 PBR Teams Championship with the Texas Rattlers in the separate PBR Teams league, delivered an 83-point ride atop Tucker (Painted Pony Championship Rodeo).

Fielder then catapulted from tied for eleventh to first on the event leaderboard when he conquered Air Shift (Dave Martin/Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 86.25 points in Round 2.

With the first pick in the championship round bull draft, Fielder elected to go head-to-head with UTZ BesTex Smokestack (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers). In a decision that paid dividends, Fielder remained in perfect time with the powerful animal athlete, reaching the requisite 8 with ease as the electric crowd erupted in raucous cheer.

Awarded a monstrous and event-best 91 points, Fielder clinched his career-first Unleash The Beast win. Garnering a check for $44,691 along with a crucial 135.33 Unleash The Beast points, Fielder catapulted from No. 33 to No. 4 in the world. He is now within 194.17 points of No. 1 Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil).

While the Kansas City Outlaws’ Dias remained atop the world standings, his two-event win streak came to an end as he went 0-for-2 in New Hampshire. After being tossed by Coolio (C-B Bucking Bulls) in 3.66 seconds in Round 1, the reserved Brazilian was again bested in Round 2, upended by Dirty Sancho (Blake Sharp/Koe Wetzel/High Voltage Cattle) in 2.38 seconds.

2018 PBR World Champion Kaique Pacheco (Itatiba, Brazil) made his 2024 season debut in commanding form, going a perfect 3-for-3 to finish second.

Pacheco was sidelined from the 2023 PBR World Finals and had only one out during the 2023 PBR Teams season for the Nashville Stampede as he recovered from a broken tibia and fibula sustained in April.

In his return to competition, the Ice Man’s championship form was on full display. After riding Squealin’ Cat (Mike Miller Bucking Bulls) for 84.25 points in Round 1, Pacheco topped One Man Gang (C-B Bucking Bulls) for 84.75 points in Round 2 to punch his ticket to the championship round second on the event leaderboard.

Pacheco then drafted Lapua (Blake Sharp/Floyd/Wilson/High Voltage) as his final animal athlete opponent. Nodding with confidence, Pacheco delivered his third score in as many attempts, marked 85.75 points.

The silver showing netted Pacheco 95 Unleash The Beast points. He rose from unranked to No. 10 in the world as he chases his second World Championship. Pacheco is now 249 points behind No. 1 Dias.

As the final rider to be flawless in New Hampshire, the Nashville Stampede’s Alan de Souza (Taubate, Brazil) was third, collecting 78 Unleash The Beast points.

Souza teamed with Gravy (Wigged Out Cattle Co.) for an 84.25-point score in Round 1, Trouble Maker (Cornwell Bucking Bulls) for an 83-point ride in Round 2, and Cy Young (Blake Sharp/Robbie Ray/Doug Wilson) for an 85.25-point trip in the championship round.

In the world standings, Souza rose three spots, climbing from No. 5 to No. 2. He is now 147.5 points back of No. 1 Dias.

The Missouri Thunder’s Felipe Furlan (Sales Oliveira, Brazil) went 2-for-3 to finish fourth at PBR Manchester.

Furlan tied for the Round 1 win, conquering Sugar Smack (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) for 86.25 points.

His momentum, however, came to an end in Round 2, when he was sent airborne by The Sauce (Blake Sharp/Henry Wilson) in 4.76 seconds.

Quick to rebound, Furlan concluded his outing inside SNHU Arena with a score, besting Bandito Bug (Chris Utz/Carey Brothers/Mike Chaney/Blake Sharp) for 89 points.

Furlan earned 62 Unleash The Beast points, rising from No. 30 to No. 15 in the world.

Rounding out the Top 5 in fifth was Flavio Zivieri (Balsamo, Brazil).

The Carolina Cowboys standout rode The Dictator (Wigged Out Cattle Co.) for 79.75 points in Round 1 and Game Day (C-B Bucking Bulls) for 86 points in Round 2 to earn 34 points towards the 2024 PBR World Championship.

While Zivieri traveled to New Hampshire unranked, he’s now tied for No. 25 in the world.

In the bull pen, UTZ BesTex Legend (Blake Sharp/Chris Utz/Carey Brothers) bucked a cut above the rest, crowned the YETI “Built for the Wild” Bull of the Event. Bucking in the championship round, the powerful animal was marked an unmatched 45.75 points for his 2.62-second buckoff of the Austin Gamblers’ Lucas Divino (Nova Crixas, Brazil).

The PBR Unleash The Beast next travels to MVP Arena in Albany, New York, for PBR Albany on Friday, December 29, at 7:45 p.m. EST and Saturday, December 30, at 6:45 p.m. EST.

PBR RidePass on Pluto TV will offer re-airs and on-demand replays of every PBR Unleash The Beast event. PBR RidePass is available on desktops, laptops and mobile devices via www.pluto.tv. Click here for on-demand PBR programming.

PBR Unleash The Beast

PBR Manchester

SNHU Arena – Manchester, New Hampshire

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Round 3-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Brady Fielder, 83-86.25-91-260.25-135.33 Points. Kaique Pacheco, 84.25-84.75-85.75-254.75-95 Points. Alan de Souza, 84.25-83-85.25-252.50-78 Points. Felipe Furlan, 86.25-0-89-175.25-62 Points. Flavio Zivieri, 79.75-86-0-165.75-34 Points. Eli Vastbinder, 83.25-82-0-165.25-33 Points. Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-87-0-87.00-34 Points. Eduardo Aparecido, 86.25-0-0-86.25-28 Points. Austin Richardson, 0-85.75-0-85.75-19 Points.

(tie). Silvano Alves, 85.75-0-0-85.75-20 Points.

Jesse Petri, 85.25-0-0-85.25-17 Points. Lucas Divino, 84.5-0-0-84.50-15 Points. Paulo Eduardo Rossetto, 0-84.25-0-84.25-14 Points.

(tie). Vitor Losnake, 84.25-0-0-84.25-13 Points.

Boudreaux Campbell, 83.5-0-0-83.50-11 Points. Brady Oleson, 83-0-0-83.00-8.33 Points.

(tie). Luciano De Castro, 83-0-0-83.00-8.33 Points.

Bob Mitchell, 0-82.25-0-82.25-12 Points.

Cassio Dias, 0-0-0-0.00

Cody Jesus, 0-0-0-0.00

Caden Bunch, 0-0-0-0.00

João Ricardo Vieira, 0-0-0-0.00

Koltin Hevalow, 0-0-0-0.00

Julio Cesar Marques, 0-0-0-0.00

Dalton Kasel, 0-0-0-0.00

Ednélio Almeida, 0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00

João Lucas Campos, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00

Alex Cerqueira, 0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00

Kaiden Loud, 0-0-0-0.00

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00

Wingson Henrique da Silva, 0-0-0-0.00

Daniel Keeping, 0-0-0-0.00

Trace Redd, 0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Casey Roberts, 0-0-0-0.00

Grayson Cole, 0-0-0-0.00

Dawson Gleaves, 0-0-0-0.00

2024 PBR Unleash The Beast World Finals Standings

(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5’s, Points, Total Winnings)