THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service continue to urgently appeal to the public for assistance in locating 14-year-old Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS, reported missing as of December 13, 2023.

Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS was last seen at approximately 9:00 am in the 100 block of University Drive. Described as an Indigenous teenager with a light complexion, he stands at 6’1″ with a slender build. Nathan has distinctive features including long black hair, brown eyes, and braces.

At the time of his disappearance, Nathan was wearing a black Hollister jacket adorned with fur trim, black, blue, and white Nike high-top shoes, and carrying a black backpack. A photo of Nathan is attached for reference.

A Search Headquarters has been set up by family and friends at Room 209 at the Prince Arthur Motel. Donations are being accepted as well to help fund the search.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS’s whereabouts to contact the Thunder Bay Police at (807) 684-1200. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively seeking the community’s assistance in ensuring the safe return of Nathan Mackenzie MOONIAS. Any information, no matter how small, may be crucial in reuniting him with his family.

