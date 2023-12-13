THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for assistance in locating 16-year-old Shannon Diamond, who has been reported missing.

Last Seen and Description

Shannon was last observed on December 11, 2023, around 1:00 PM near the vicinity of Valhalla Inn Road and Arthur Street West in Thunder Bay. She is described as an Indigenous female with a light complexion, standing 5’4″ tall, and possessing a thin build. Shannon has short black hair and brown eyes, adding distinctive features to her appearance.

Clothing and Appearance

At the time of her last sighting, Shannon was wearing a camouflage hoodie and black jogging pants.

Call to Action for Community Assistance

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information regarding Shannon’s whereabouts to come forward. Community members can contact the police at (807) 684-1200 with any relevant details. Additionally, for those who wish to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Focus on Safety and Well-being

The search for Shannon Diamond is a priority for the Thunder Bay Police, with the aim of ensuring her safety and well-being. The involvement and alertness of the community play a crucial role in these efforts.