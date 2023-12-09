Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation – EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS – Dec. 8, 2023

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
5616
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 8, 2023
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - Dec. 8, 2023

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Did your numbers come in? Here are the OLG numbers drawn on Friday Night!

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 million
08, 09, 11, 23, 25, 32 & 34 Bonus 20 

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-D, J-S, 2-C, 4-C, 7-C. 

Legend:

C = CLUB,

H = HEART,

S = SPADE,

D = DIAMOND

J = JACK,

Q = QUEEN,

K = KING,

A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 13, 16, 23, 35 & 39  Bonus 6. 

PICK-2: 9 5 

PICK-3: 9 0 6 

PICK-4: 3 9 3 0 

ENCORE: 6146620 

DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 
32, 36, 40, 42, 45, 48, 56, 68, 69, 70. 

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 8 

PICK-3: 3 4 2 

PICK-4: 3 4 7 4 

ENCORE: 4010161 

DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 12, 15, 16, 21, 24, 27, 28,
31, 39, 43, 52, 57, 58, 59, 60, 67, 69. 

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY: 
CANADIAN THINGS 

BACON 

BEAVER 

COTTAGE 

FISH 

LUMBERJACK 

PADDLE 

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE OLG Winners

For further information: OLG, 1-888-946-6716

All winning results provided in this email are unofficial and must be verified at an authorized OLG retailer.
Previous articleTwo Ontario Men Arrested for Involvement in Neo-Nazi Terrorist Activities
Next articleExplore China’s New Cryptocurrency on the Yuan Global
NNL Digital News Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR