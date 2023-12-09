THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Did your numbers come in? Here are the OLG numbers drawn on Friday Night!
LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 million
08, 09, 11, 23, 25, 32 & 34 Bonus 20
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: 7-D, J-S, 2-C, 4-C, 7-C.
|
Legend:
|
C = CLUB,
|
H = HEART,
|
S = SPADE,
|
D = DIAMOND
|
J = JACK,
|
Q = QUEEN,
|
K = KING,
|
A = ACE
MEGA DICE LOTTO
3, 13, 16, 23, 35 & 39 Bonus 6.
PICK-2: 9 5
PICK-3: 9 0 6
PICK-4: 3 9 3 0
ENCORE: 6146620
DAILY KENO
1, 2, 3, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25,
32, 36, 40, 42, 45, 48, 56, 68, 69, 70.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 8
PICK-3: 3 4 2
PICK-4: 3 4 7 4
ENCORE: 4010161
DAILY KENO
3, 6, 7, 12, 15, 16, 21, 24, 27, 28,
31, 39, 43, 52, 57, 58, 59, 60, 67, 69.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
|
CATEGORY:
|
BACON
|
BEAVER
|
COTTAGE
|
FISH
|
LUMBERJACK
|
PADDLE
