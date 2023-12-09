THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Did your numbers come in? Here are the OLG numbers drawn on Friday Night!

LOTTO MAX estimated jackpot $30 million

08, 09, 11, 23, 25, 32 & 34 Bonus 20

POKER LOTTO

Winning Hand: 7-D, J-S, 2-C, 4-C, 7-C.

Legend: C = CLUB, H = HEART, S = SPADE, D = DIAMOND J = JACK, Q = QUEEN, K = KING, A = ACE

MEGA DICE LOTTO

3, 13, 16, 23, 35 & 39 Bonus 6.

PICK-2: 9 5

PICK-3: 9 0 6

PICK-4: 3 9 3 0

ENCORE: 6146620

DAILY KENO

1, 2, 3, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25,

32, 36, 40, 42, 45, 48, 56, 68, 69, 70.

MidDay lottery winning numbers

PICK-2: 9 8

PICK-3: 3 4 2

PICK-4: 3 4 7 4

ENCORE: 4010161

DAILY KENO

3, 6, 7, 12, 15, 16, 21, 24, 27, 28,

31, 39, 43, 52, 57, 58, 59, 60, 67, 69.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results

CATEGORY:

CANADIAN THINGS

BACON BEAVER COTTAGE FISH LUMBERJACK PADDLE

© 2023 Califon Productions, Inc. “Wheel of Fortune” is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.

