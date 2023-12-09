OTTAWA – NEWS – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) for GTA/Southwest arrested two Ontario men for their alleged involvement in neo-Nazi terrorist activities.

These arrests are the culmination of an 18-month intensive investigation into the Terrorgram Collective manifestos and Atomwaffen Division (AWD) recruiting videos.

The investigation, which involved executing several search warrants in the Niagara and Toronto regions, revealed evidence against two individuals actively supporting the far-right extremist and neo-Nazi terrorist movement.

This operation was supported by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), FINTRAC, Canada Border Services Agency, Toronto Police Services, Niagara Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

In 2021, Atomwaffen Division was designated as a terrorist entity in Canada. Subsequent to this listing, many former AWD members aligned themselves with Active Club Canada. This group, noted for conducting combat training exercises in community parks, has concerning ties to the Hammerskins in the Durham region.

The charges against the two individuals are severe and encompass a range of terrorist-related offences:

The first individual faces three counts of commission of hate crimes offences for a terrorist group, two counts of participation in a terrorist group, one count each of facilitating terrorist activity, instructing to carry out terrorist activity, and counselling the commission of a terrorism offence.

The second individual is charged with participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Both accused appeared in court on December 6, 2023, and were held for bail hearings. There is a Section 517 publication ban in place, which restricts disclosure of bail conditions and any evidence or materials presented at the bail hearing.

The RCMP and its partners urge citizens to remain alert and report any information on terrorism or suspicious activities to the National Security Information Network or local police detachments. In emergencies, the public is advised to call 911.

Fast Facts: