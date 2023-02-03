Thunder Bay – Living – The Centennial Botanical Conservatory will temporarily reopen on Monday, due to a change in the anticipated schedule of the Conservatory renewal project.

The Conservatory has been closed to the public since Jan. 1, 2023 to facilitate site preparation for Phase 2 of the facility renewal project, which had been scheduled to begin this spring.

“The change in the schedule means we can re-open temporarily,” said Cory Halvorsen, Manager – Parks and Open Spaces. “Given the frigid temperatures we’ve been experiencing recently, we are excited to be able to invite everyone to visit and take a break from winter in our tropical paradise.”

The Conservatory will be open for its regular winter hours, seven days a week beginning Monday, Feb. 6:

Monday & Tuesday – 10 am-4 pm

Wednesday-Friday – 10 am-8 pm

Saturday & Sunday – 12 pm-8 pm

An update on the future construction schedule will be provided in the spring as more information becomes available.

Phase 1 of the renewal project, the construction of new on-site production greenhouses, is nearly complete. These greenhouses will support production at the Conservatory of plants used in parks and flower beds across the city.