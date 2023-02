Thunder Bay – Weather – The Extreme Cold Warnings have ended from Kenora to Thunder Bay.

For Thunder Bay, the Weather Service is calling for periods of light snow beginning this evening with up to two centimetres of snow.

The wind will be light at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will be rising to minus 16 by morning. Wind chill near minus 25.

The cold is as of this afternoon still hitting across the far north.