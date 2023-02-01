THUNDER BAY – A Thunder Bay man was arrested and charged Tuesday with two counts of arson in connection with a residential fire in January.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Branch were dispatched to the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of Ambrose Street just after 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire had already been dispatched and were at the scene when police arrived. Police were dispatched due to the suspicious nature of the fire.

Firefighters advised the officer on the scene that a fire had consumed two large piles of garbage that were outside the door of the home. The fire continued to burn the deck and wall around the entrance of home.

As a result of continued investigation, police were able to positively identify a male suspect.

The male was arrested and taken into custody in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Charles Arthur GREEN, 48, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Arson – Disregard for Human Life

• Arson – Damage to Property

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.