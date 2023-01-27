THUNDER BAY – Living – Our Kids Count, a community development organization that works with families to promote the health and development of all children and youth who are in need of support looks forward to improving their food security program thanks to the purchase of a cargo van.

Jackie Knough, Executive Director of Our Kids Count said their expanded food security programs in recent years due to the need in the community ran into a problem transporting food efficiently.

“We decided to dedicate our Giving Tuesday Campaign last year to raise money for a cargo van. With the generous support of the community, Copperfin Credit Union and Half-Way Motors Group, our dream has come through. We now have a van to help us transport food between our 4 locations which will help us save money by buying bulk items and ultimately get more food out to those that need it most”, says Knough.

Daniel Trevisanutto, Managing Partner of Half-Way Motors says, “We were very excited at the opportunity to assist Our Kids Count in purchasing a van to help grow their programming. After many years of working alongside them as our charity of choice, it was a perfect fit for us to help them obtain their first vehicle; a way to finally help where we know best. We are eager to see the impact this van is going to have in supporting their services to our community”.

Stef MacLeod, Marketing & Community Investment Manager with Copperfin Credit Union added, “When Our Kids Count mentioned that they needed a van to ensure proper transportation for essential programs, we couldn’t think of a better Christmas donation to give them. Copperfin’s mission is to advance the lives of the people and communities we serve, and providing financial support for Our Kids Count to get a van will do just that”.

Our Kids Count aims to provide relief and reduce the impact of poverty on children, youth, and their families with a mission to empower individuals to build stronger families and inclusive communities by enhancing people’s lives through personal growth and development.