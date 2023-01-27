Thunder Bay – News – A Toronto man faces drug trafficking charges after police located cocaine, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine at a southside home Wednesday afternoon.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, and members of the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

When police entered, they located and arrested a Toronto man without incident. The suspect was in possession of a large knife and bear spray, which were in violation of his release order conditions.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The investigation determined the apparent and only reason for Isaiah Lorne Jean GREEN being in Thunder Bay was to participate in the drug trafficking trade.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Isaiah Lorne Jean GREEN, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, January 26, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.