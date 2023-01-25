THUNDER BAY / WINNIPEG – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service, with assistance from the public and members of the Winnipeg Police Service, have made significant advancements in the missing person investigation of Latanya TAIT, 25.

As a result of tips from the public, and ongoing communication and assistance from the WPS, investigators have confirmed a new sighting of Latanya. Latanya was last seen in Winnipeg, in the evening hours of Jan. 16, 2023, in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue.

Updated images showing Latanya on Jan. 16 in Winnipeg are now being distributed to the public and media.

Family remains concerned for Latanya’s wellbeing. This remains an active missing person case.

Latanya TAIT is described as an Indigenous female, 5’10” tall with a medium build. She has medium length brown curly hair and brown eyes. Latanya was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, purple hoody, black pants, and black running shoes.

The TBPS would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with valuable information about Latanya’s whereabouts along with the continued assistance from WPS members.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Latanya TAIT, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.