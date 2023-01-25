KENORA – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking to the public to help in identifying two Break and Enter suspects.

On Sunday January 22, 2023, Police were advised of a Break and Enter that had taken place at a residence on Coney Island in the City of Kenora.

Police were advised that two males with masks broke into a cabin. Video was obtained and Police are asking for the publics assistance to identify the subjects.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Kenora OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or 807-548-5534.