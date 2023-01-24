TORONTO – Serving up everything you are craving, as well as a few things you didn’t know you needed. RC Show, Canada’s leading hospitality and foodservice expo is ready to cook up a storm at Toronto’s Enercare Centre from April 10-12.

With this year’s theme, Heart & Hustle on full display, the show has turned out all the stops, ready to showcase culinary innovation and groundbreaking talent, the heartbeat of the industry, as well as the “hustle” of those who work front and back of house to continue to fuel and shape our experiences at every turn.

Here’s what RC Show is cooking up this year:

New and Noteworthy

Calling all pizza chefs, pizzaiolos, or pizzaioli! Restaurants Canada, Ardent Mills, and Lactalis Canada Foodservice continue to invest in the culinary leaders of tomorrow by searching for the country’s top and emerging pizza talent with the launch of the Restaurants Canada Pizza Competition. Finalists will have the chance to stretch their skills for an esteemed panel of judges, with over $10,000 in cash and prizes available to be won. See for yourself who really has the best crust, sauce, cheese, toppings, overall taste, and creativity, or put your pizza-making skills to the test and see if you’re Canada’s next pizza tastemaker. Submissions are now open. The deadline to apply is February 28, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Competitions Are Heating Up

Think you have what it takes to be Team Canada’s next culinary athlete? Here’s your chance to compete, or witness history in the making. The Bocuse D’Or and the World Pastry Cup are the Oscars of the culinary world and they’re both coming to RC Show 2023.

This year’s show will showcase the best chefs and bakers from coast to coast to find our national culinary athletes who will go to compete in what is described as the most demanding cooking competitions on earth.

Chefs Canada is looking for one chef to head Bocuse d’Or Canada and two bakers (one chocolate master and one sugar specialist) to take the reins of the World Pastry Cup for Team Canada. This year also marks the first time since 2007 that Canada will be represented at the World Pastry Cup!

A selection committee composed of some of Canada’s top chefs will be selecting who will battle it out at RC Show before heading off to Lyon, France in 2024. Applicants have until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 12, 2023, to submit their application.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with the RC Show to find Team Canada’s next stars,” says Thomas Delannoy, President of Chefs Canada. “We look forward to seeing top national talents come together on the Culinary Stage, for a chance to represent our country and shine the spotlight on the products, ingredients, and flavours that make Canada unique.”

The annual Garland Canada Culinary Competition is back and hotter than ever. Taking place on the Culinary Stage on April 11th, this annual, can’t-miss competition will challenge chefs from across the country to craft a dish for culinary experts that reflects their Heart & Hustle. Chefs will be asked to connect their dish to the memories and the passion it ignites for them, and share what inspired them to choose this industry. The Garland Canada Culinary Competition continues to show its commitment to the country’s thriving and passionate culinary community by promoting its top emerging talent, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion by holding space for 50% of the competitors to be women and prioritizing BIPOC culinary talent. This year there is over $10,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs.

A mash-up of speed, precision, and presentation, the John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition is back for its 4th year to crown the fastest shucker on the block. Apply now.

Popping Up On the Menu

The Trinity Market Pop Up Experience is set to emulate an up-and-coming concept to showcase all the best that Ontario and beyond has to offer. The creative vision of Chef Matt Dean Petit, the Trinity Market Pop Up Experience is a snack bar concept designed as a community hub and incubator for networking, sampling, discovery, and more. Highlighting local collaborations and talent, the space will include a bottle shop, retail space, and be a destination to discover innovative solutions, and some of the country’s best, bite-size cuisine. This preview of Trinity Market, set to open at Queen West and Bellwoods in February will feature tapas-style food with a Canadian twist through celebrating extraordinary people at every turn. The soul and drive of the industry all under one roof, bringing together the Heart & Hustle theme.

More Ways to Taste, Connect and Get Local

In addition to a jam-packed Culinary Stage and the return of the show’s amazing signature events including RC Show’s Opening Night Reception, Industry Night Out and Breakfast With Champions.

Attendees will also have the chance to connect with businesses across Canada, including activations by culinary partners such as Garland Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Dairy Farmers of Canada, Canada Beef, Highliner Foods, Dairy Farmers of Ontario, Gordon Food Service, Ardent Mills and Lactalis Canada Foodservice. Get local at the OMAFRA Ontario Pavilion, PEI, Ontario and Quebec, all featuring the best of food and beverage offerings and giving even more of a reason to dine locally.

Plus, sampling across the more than 300,000 square feet of exhibition space and a new and enhanced Food Truck’n Experience (part of the World Pavilion), will showcase ethnic flavours and multicultural offerings and pairings, as well as innovative food products across the show floor.