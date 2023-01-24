Thunder Bay – Weather – Cold weather has made it into the north. It is -35.2 ° C at Muskrat Dam Airport this morning at 7:00 AM – the cold spot in Ontario.

Thunder Bay

The mercury reads -8 in Thunder Bay. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Light wind of up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 15.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances is at -9 this morning. Skies will be mainly cloudy. The forecast is for a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds will be blowing lightly at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect continued cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Winds will continue at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 16 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries early this morning. Light winds at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 9. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 18 this evening.

Sachigo Lake

The forecast could be summed up in one word: COLD! It is -35 at 06:00 CST.

Mainly clear skies for Tuesday. Winds, thankfully will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight expect continued clear skies. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.