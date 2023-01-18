Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service Primary Response officers responded to a 911 call last night in the 200 block of Ambrose Street just before 10:30 p.m.

A female victim with serious injuries was located. A second male victim from this shooting was then located a short time later in the parking lot of the Thunder Bay Casino.

Both victims were transported to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by Superior North EMS for treatment of serious gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident related to the ongoing illicit drug trade.

Anyone with information should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807 684-1200. Submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com