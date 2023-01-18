THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The subsequent investigation into last night’s double shooting at an Ambrose Street residence has resulted in the arrest of thee Toronto men.

The TBPS Major Crimes Unit were able to establish that three suspects had fled Thunder Bay following the Ambrose Street shooting.

Investigators coordinated with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service and the O.P.P. in the effort to take the suspects into custody.

The three men were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie mid-morning today.

The three will be facing charges in connection with the Thunder Bay shootings which left a man and woman with serious injuries.

The identities of the accused and their charges will be made available in a further update.