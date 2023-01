Sioux Lookout – Weather – Environment Canada has issued Freezing Drizzle Alerts for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake.

This could impact air travel in the region and into an out of Northern Ontario. Check with your airline to stay up-to-date.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue into tonight.