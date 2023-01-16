Fort Frances – News – On January 14, 2022, at approximately 10:58 P.M. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Rainy River District OPP Detachment arrested and criminally charged a Fort Frances resident with Impaired Operation after observing a motor vehicle commit several traffic act infractions within The Town of Fort Frances.

As a result of the investigation, Marlin MCKAY (56) of Fort Frances has been criminally charged with:

· Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Drug Concentration, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(c) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Marlin MCKAY’s motor vehicle in question was seized for seven days and his drivers licence suspended for 90 days

Marlin MCKAY will appear in Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on February 20, 2023.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.