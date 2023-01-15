THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service are renewing the request for public assistance in locating missing person Latanya TAIT, 25 years old.

The last known sighting of Latanya was on January 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Oliver Road and Golf Links Road.

Latanya TAIT is an Indigenous female, she is 5’10” tall with a medium build.

She has medium length brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Latanya was last seen wearing a dark parka with fur around the hood, purple hoody, black pants, and black running shoes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Latanya TAIT, please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.