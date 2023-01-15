Thunder Bay – Roads Update – The earlier Highway 17 Closure at Clearwater Bay is now open.

However, there are other closures.

Cleared: Road Conditions on #HWY17 Both Directions between MCCONNELL LAKE RD – CLEARWATER BAY FIRE HALL (N) and ONTARIO – MANITOBA PROV BDY. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys — 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) January 15, 2023

The OPP report that, “Heavy tow is on scene and working to remove the remaining trailer and debris. Highway 17 is open on one lane and crews will be alternating traffic”.

Dryden OPP is currently on scene of a single commercial motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 west of Vermilion Bay. The highway is closed in both directions.

HWY 17 Westbound at WEST ARM RD (S) – DOCKER TWP – THUNDER BAY RESORT. Lane and WEST shoulder closed.

The westbound lane of hwy 17 is blocked for vehicle removal near Triangle Lake Rd. Traffic control is in place.