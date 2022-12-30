THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Alexander Joseph LAWSON. Alexander was last seen four days ago in the area near City Hall.

Alexander Joseph LAWSON is described as:

– Indigenous male,

– Dark complexion

– 5’9”, 140lbs, medium build

– Long and straight grey hair

– Usually has facial hair

– Brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander Joseph LAWSON should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807 684-1200. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.