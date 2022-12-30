THUNDER BAY – Missing – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 65-year-old Alexander Joseph LAWSON. Alexander was last seen four days ago in the area near City Hall.
Alexander Joseph LAWSON is described as:
– Indigenous male,
– Dark complexion
– 5’9”, 140lbs, medium build
– Long and straight grey hair
– Usually has facial hair
– Brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexander Joseph LAWSON should contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807 684-1200. You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.