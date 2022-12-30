THUNDER BAY – Living – Looking to detox and cleanse your body? Consider adding these ten teas to your routine. From green tea to chamomile, each of these herbal infusions offers unique health benefits that can support detoxification and overall wellness.

Green tea: High in antioxidants and known for aiding in weight loss and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer, green tea is a popular choice for detoxification. Dandelion tea: Made from the leaves, roots, and flowers of the dandelion plant, dandelion tea has diuretic properties that can help flush toxins from the body. Peppermint tea: With a refreshing flavor and known for aiding in digestion and reducing bloating, peppermint tea also has a mild diuretic effect that may support detoxification. Lemon tea: High in vitamin C and known for aiding in weight loss and improving digestion, lemon tea is a refreshing and nourishing choice for detoxification. Ginger tea: With anti-inflammatory properties and known for aiding in digestion and reducing nausea, ginger tea is a warming and soothing choice for detoxification. Turmeric tea: With anti-inflammatory properties and known for aiding in digestion and reducing inflammation, turmeric tea is a spicy and invigorating choice for detoxification. Rooibos tea: High in antioxidants and known for aiding in weight loss and reducing the risk of certain types of cancer, rooibos tea is a naturally caffeine-free choice for detoxification. Holy basil tea: Known for its calming effects and aiding in digestion and reducing stress, holy basil tea is a relaxing and nurturing choice for detoxification. Rose tea: High in antioxidants and known for aiding in digestion and reducing inflammation, rose tea is a fragrant and soothing choice for detoxification. Chamomile tea: Known for its calming effects and aiding in sleep and reducing anxiety, chamomile tea is a soothing and restful choice for detoxification.

Incorporating one or more of these teas into your daily routine can support your body’s natural detoxification processes and promote overall wellness. Enjoy hot or iced, alone or with a touch of honey or lemon. Happy sipping!