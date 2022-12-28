Tired of feeling plateaued? How about we speed that process up a bit

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA – Sports – Here are 10 proven ways to get better faster at BJJ. (LIFE HACK)

1. Start by finding a good BJJ training partner and drilling regularly:

A good BJJ training partner will help students to learn, develop the technique and practice regularly. If possible, find a more experienced partner who can give feedback, tips and pointers while drilling new techniques together. This is key to being able to learn how to make better “live” technical decisions.

2. Train consistently:

Consistency is key. Make sure that when students train Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, do it regularly. The more consistent students are with training sessions the better progress they will make in no time. I would say train at least 3-5 times a week if possible.

3. Focus on specific techniques:

It’s important to focus on mastering specific techniques during each BJJ training session rather than just trying to learn many different things all at once. Choose one or two techniques that are comfortable and practice them until confident in its execution. As well, try and stick to foundational technique. Foundation beats flare.

4. Attend seminars:

Attending a BJJ seminar is a great way to learn from more experienced practitioners, gain additional knowledge, and refine most BJJ skills quickly. There are black belts that specialize in certain areas for example Leg attacks, guard passing, armbars etc… attending seminars that fit certain games can allow students to open doors to new areas of technical work.

5. Watch videos:

A great way to learn BJJ fast is by watching instructional videos of high-level Jiu Jitsu practitioners performing specific techniques or positions. BJJ students can use this information to help enhance the quality of training sessions. Try and follow a few people on YouTube or Instagram that may have a similar game! Its great to explore the various details that may help expand the ability to understand how to get better.

6. Read books/articles related to BJJ:

Another great way to improve skill quickly is by reading books and articles written by experienced Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners. This will help Jiu Jitsu students understand the philosophy behind different positions and techniques, as well as provide a deeper understanding of BJJ overall.

7. DO NOT be afraid to ask for help:

It’s important to remember that Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is a complex martial art and it can take some time to master the different positions and techniques. If ever in doubt or need help with something, don’t be afraid to ask for assistance. If someone gets tapped by a certain technique perhaps students should ask them how they pulled it off or how it can be defended.

8. Experiment during rolling sessions:

A great way to test out new techniques and positions is by taking part in live rolling sessions with training partners or instructors. This will allows us to gain experience in real situations and discover which techniques work best in various scenarios. Remember we are in the lab when we on the mat. Try new things and remember, remove the ego and have fun.

9. Keep good records:

Keeping track of the different positions, techniques and training sessions done will help to monitor progress and make sure that we are consistently improving. People have been known to keep a journal. Its also known that when something is written down people tend to remember it better.

10. Have fun:

Lastly, remember to have fun when training Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. BJJ Students enjoy it much more if they don’t take it too seriously and just focus on having a good time.

By following these 10 tips, people can get really good at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu quickly and easily. Remember to train safe and train hard.