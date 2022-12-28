THUNDER BAY – Police are treating the sudden death of a male, whose body was discovered Christmas Eve at a southside hotel as a homicide.

This is the 15th homicide of 2022, a grim record for the city.

Officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to multiple addresses in the afternoon hours of Saturday, December 24, to locate a male who family had not heard from.

As a result, a deceased 21-year-old male from Marten Falls was located in a hotel room at the Kingsway Inn.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units became involved in the ongoing investigation.

Police are treating the death as a homicide, and a post-mortem is pending and will take place in Toronto.

The identify of the victim has been confirmed. However, investigators continue to liaison with family and the victim’s identity is not being made public by police at this time.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at (807) 684-1200, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.