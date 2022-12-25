Thunder Bay – Weather – Merry Christmas. The weather map has changed drastically overnight. There are no longer any weather warnings across Western Ontario.

The blizzard warnings in the far north have ended. There are blowing snow advisories for Peawanuck and Fort Severn as well as Landsdowne, Marten Falls, Fort Hope and Webequie.

The cols spot in Ontario at -24.0 ° C is Kenora.

Thunder Bay

It is -16 in Thunder Bay to start off Christmas Day. Mainly cloudy skies for the day with winds from the northwest at 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 this morning then becoming light late this afternoon.

High minus 12. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight skies will be clearing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill near minus 22.

Fort Frances

For Fort Frances, a mix of sun and cloud. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 15. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill near minus 27.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a chilly -24 in Dryden this Christmas morning. A mix of sun and cloud will give way to clearing skies near noon. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning.

High minus 16. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect clear skies with light winds up to 15 km/h.

Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

It is -18 this morning in Sachigo. Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning are forecast.

Skies will be clearing later this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 18. Wind chill minus 33 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight clear skies early this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. Low minus 20 with temperature rising to minus 17 by morning. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.