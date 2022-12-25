Protecting Amazon rainforest and tackling climate change are key issues for Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

After Lula won the election in October, his Workers Party (PT) started to map all of the decrees issued by Bolsonaro and the regulations enacted under his administration, in order to decide which ones should be revoked by the incoming government.

The answers, green experts say, could be plenty – and not long.

RIO DE JANEIRO – As Brazil prepares for leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to replace far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro in January, voters are asking: How many of the incumbent’s environmental policies could Lula undo? And how long might it take?

Bolsonaro’s administration has been criticized by advocates for removing environmental protections and weakening federal environmental and indigenous agencies – resulting in increased deforestation and reports of invasions of indigenous lands.

But many such decisions by his government were simple decrees and regulations that experts say can be swiftly revoked.

A study by climate policy think-tank Talanoa cited 107 measures – relating to the environment, nature and green issues – adopted during Bolsonaro’s four years in office, which it said should be immediately repealed when Lula takes power.

Here are five key ways in which environmental advocates believe Lula’s administration could – with the stroke of a pen – strengthen climate, nature and indigenous policies in Brazil.

Ease collection of environmental fines

A set of Bolsonaro administration decrees altered how the Brazilian government deals with environmental fines, which has hugely slowed down the process, according to Talanoa.

For instance, a “reconciliation” process was established that allowed people who are penalized for deforestation or other environmental violations to negotiate the fines.

A backlog of thousands of fines has since amassed, according to internal documents seen by Reuters and government sources.

Less than 2% of fines issued by Brazil’s environmental authority Ibama for violations in the Amazon region in 2021 were actually agreed upon through the reconciliation process and levied, government documents show.

The Climate Observatory, an environmental watchdog, has described the process as “unnecessary and delaying” – and recently urged the incoming government to scrap it.

Ibama previously said the “reconciliation hearings” are meant to process fines more quickly, reduce bureaucracy and generate savings.

Restore scope of indigenous affairs agency

Funai, the indigenous affairs agency, narrowed the scope of its work under Bolsonaro’s administration, after many of its posts were given to people loyal to the incumbent president.

This attracted criticism from activists who said the appointments went against the institution’s mandate.

In 2020, Funai issued a regulation stating that it would no longer assist all indigenous peoples in the country and only help those living in areas formally recognized by the Brazilian government as indigenous lands.

Estimates suggested that the policy affected more than 230 indigenous territories still in the process of being recognized.

Funai has previously stated that requests to protect unrecognized areas were “unreasonable” because much of this land is under private ownership rather than belonging to the state.

Sesai – the Ministry of Health’s indigenous health service – has come under fire from native groups who say it has not given adequate assistance, which was cited as a major problem during the COVID-19 pandemic, with high mortality in indigenous areas.