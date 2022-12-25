The COP15 biodiversity summit has agreed a new global deal to conserve 30% of the Earth’s land and seas – which includes a recognition of indigenous peoples’ rights to their land

Target to protect 30% of planet includes indigenous land rights

Recognition eases fear conservation will evict indigenous groups

Pressure now on states to put the deal into practice

MONTREAL – Indigenous leaders hailed a major breakthrough in a new global biodiversity pact adopted early Monday morning in Montreal, as the headline target of protecting at least 30% of the planet by 2030 includes an explicit recognition of indigenous land rights.

Indigenous representatives at the COP15 U.N. summit said that could prove crucial in protecting communities from the effects of extractive industries and conservation efforts that have historically pushed them off their traditional lands.

“Now they are recognizing that Indigenous people can also make contributions to biodiversity conservation,” said Viviana Figueroa, a representative of the International Indigenous Forum on Biodiversity (IIFB).

“For us, it’s like a change of paradigm,” she said. “They are recognising this important role that was invisible.”