Fort Severn – Weather – Blizzard conditions expected tonight. Blizzard conditions with wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm overnight.

Continuing into early Sunday morning.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

