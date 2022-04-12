WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Travel from Western Ontario into Manitoba is going to be difficult by later this week. Environment Canada has issued Winter Storm Warnings across all of Southern Manitoba including the City of Winnipeg and Brandon.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

The weather service says that “Travel will become increasingly difficult as the day progresses Wednesday, with widespread highway closures a near-certainty. By Wednesday evening even travel within communities may become impossible as the heavy snow and strong winds continue… and more of the same is expected on Thursday”.

Environment Canada is very blunt stating, “Do not plan to travel – this storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades“.

This major spring storm is tracking to wallop southern Manitoba beginning overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and lasting until Friday morning.

Widespread snowfall accumulations of 30-50 centimetres accompanied by northerly winds gusting 60-70 km/h giving zero visibility at times in snow and blowing snow.

The Colorado low which is causing this winter storm will move towards Minnesota Tuesday night bringing a heavy swath of snow through most of southern Manitoba.

The snow will start early Tuesday evening near the International border then push northward throughout the night.

By Wednesday morning heavy snow will be falling in much of the area as the storm continues to push northward. Strong northerly winds will develop with this system and persist into Friday morning as the low slowly pivots through Minnesota on it’s way into northwestern Ontario.

For the City of Winnipeg and points southeastward, a break in the snow may occur on Wednesday afternoon or evening before snow re-intensifies overnight into Thursday. 15 to 20 centimetres is likely by Wednesday afternoon, with a further 15 to 20 centimetres is likely with the second area of snow overnight Wednesday through Thursday and Thursday night.

By Friday morning, widespread snowfall accumulations of 30 to 40 centimetres are likely.

Stock up on needed supplies and medications now. Power outages are likely, rural areas in particular should be prepared for extended outages.

Conditions should begin to improve on Friday as the winds taper off and the heaviest snow moves into northern Ontario…although the clean-up after this storm will likely last well into next week.