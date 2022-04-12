FORT FRANCES – WEATHER – Hazardous winter conditions are expected as a winter storm tracks toward Fort Frances and Rainy River.

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Storm Warning for this major spring storm that will hit the region and city from Wednesday into Friday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 30 to 50 centimetres are predicted along with strong wind gusts of up to 70 km/h, leading to widespread blowing snow.

Blizzard conditions due to heavy snow and blowing snow are possible.

The cause is a strong low pressure system is expected to track over Northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow and blowing snow.

Snow is expected to begin Wednesday morning and continue through Thursday into Friday morning. There is the potential that heavy snow and blowing snow could continue into Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected to fall Wednesday night and Thursday.

Power outages as well as damage to trees are possible.

As the event draws nearer blizzard warnings may be considered if widespread visibilities are expected to be reduced to less than 400 m due to snow and blowing snow for an extended period of time.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Road closures are possible.