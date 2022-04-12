Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay police arrested two males from the Greater Toronto Area, including a 15-year-old after the pair were discovered to be in possession of cocaine and fentanyl.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just before 7:45 am on Monday, April 11, 2022 following reports of a stabbing that had just occurred.

When police arrived, they located a male, who was having paramedics with Superior North EMS attend to injuries believed to have been sustained from a recent assault.

Further investigation led officers to a nearby apartment. As a result of that continued investigation, police located two males connected to drug trafficking activity. They were identified, arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A quantity of suspects fentanyl, a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was seized.

A 15-year-old male from Pickering, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

The identity of the youth is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Raphael Oladele FEHINTOLA, 20, of Markham, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Both appeared in bail court on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.