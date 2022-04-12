Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect the region beginning Wednesday morning. The precipitation may begin as snow, ice pellets or freezing rain tonight before becoming all rain Wednesday morning. The rain is expected to change to snow Thursday morning.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant rainfall is expected Wednesday.

Total rainfall amounts could range between 20 and 30 mm by Thursday morning, particularly for areas that experience thunderstorms.