Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a Flood Outlook Statement for the city and region.

The LRCA says that while local waterways are partly open there is a risk due to the heavy snowpack in the area, and the chances of over 30mm of rain forecast for Wednesday.

This is due to forecasted weather that includes a Rainfall Advisory.

The public is advised to exercise caution in and around area waterways and shorelines. High flows, unstable banks, and wave action could be dangerous. Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways and shorelines and discuss the hazards of flooding and fast flowing water.

As part of the Authority’s Flood Warning System, staff will continue to monitor conditions and issue updated Flood Messages as warranted. Additional information can be found on the LRCA website https://lakeheadca.com/.