Thunderbolts Tore up The Pool in Toronto

Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Jed Demillo, Abby Gignac, Abbi Brown, Tori Niittynen-Dreifelds, Matthew and Luke Foulds travelled to Toronto to compete in the TPASC Spring Forward swim meet, hosted by the Etobicoke Swim Club. The competition was fierce and the ThunderBolts didn’t disappoint. Every ThunderBolt swam personal best times and qualified for many second swims in the finals against the best age group swimmers in the province.

“This last weekend saw six ThunderBolts swimmers competing at one of the top age group meets in Ontario,” stated Interim Head Coach Andy Ritchie. “Our swimmers tore up the pool! They prepared well and raced hard. I am beyond proud of our incredible athletes,” added Ritchie.

Matthew Foulds led the bolts with 3 silver medals and a bronze. Foulds also qualified in the 100 meter breast stroke for Easterns Swimming Championship aswell as adding a qualifying time for Canadian Juniors Championships in the 200 meter Individual medley.

“I’m happy to be swimming at a competitive level again especially at one of the nicest pools in Canada,” stated Matthew Foulds. “I am pleased on how my team did and overall happy with my performances,” added Foulds.

Matthew’s older brother Luke Foulds also medaled collecting 3 bronze medals in the 100 meter free, 100 meter fly and the 200 meter backstroke races.

Further highlights of the swim meet included Jed Demillo smashing the one minute mark in the 100 meter freestyle for the first time and winning the B final. Jed had an outstanding weekend with many personal best times and qualifying in many events for second swims in the finals.

“I had so much fun in Toronto competing against some of the fastest athletes in Ontario,” stated an exuberant Jed Demillo. “ I am very satisfied with how I performed at this meet with personal best in all my events, which I could not have gotten without the amazing support and encouragement from my coaches and teammates,” added Demillo.

“This was a great experience for our athletes, they had a lot of fun,” added Coach Ritchie. “Our team is on the move!”

Community Submission