SCHREIBER – NEWS – On April 11, 2022, officers from the Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted an investigation into drug trafficking in the towns of Schreiber and Terrace Bay.

Search warrants were executed on cell phones and as a result of the investigation, Timothy Ford, a 40-year-old male from Schreiber was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

The accused is in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

