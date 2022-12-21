The 30th season of Northwoods League baseball to begin on May 29

Rochester, Minn. – The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2023 season. The schedule features 24 teams, with the Thunder Bay Border Cats returning to play, the Minot Hot Tots joining the League and the traveling Minnesota Mud Puppies returning.

“As the League celebrates its 30th anniversary, we welcome back Thunder Bay along with an expansion team in Minot, ND,” said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz.

The Northwoods League, the largest organized baseball league in the world, will begin summer collegiate baseball’s most extensive schedule on Monday, May 29, 2023.

“The League has grown to 24 teams for this upcoming season and looks forward to celebrating its 30th year providing a quality experience for top collegiate players while providing great entertainment,” said Voz.

The League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 3 with the second half beginning the following day. The League will continue with the same playoff format that was adopted for the 2019 season. First and second half sub-divisional winners in the Great Lakes and Great Plains division will be eligible for the playoffs. In the event the second half sub-divisional winner also won the first half, the team in the sub-division with the highest overall winning percentage will also make the playoffs. The two playoff eligible teams in each sub-division will compete in a best of three Sub-Divisional Series. The two Sub-Divisional Series winners will then play a one-game Divisional Championship Game. Then the two Divisional Game winners will play a one-game League Championship.

With the continued growth of the League the Northwoods League will host two All-Star Games in 2023. The Traverse City Pit Spitters will host the Great Lakes All-Star Game on July 25 and the Bismarck Larks will host the Great Plains All-Star Game on August 1.

Full league schedules can be found by clicking view all dates at www.northwoodsleague.com/schedule/ or by going to northwoodsleague.com/schedule/2023-printable-schedule/ and downloading PDF versions of the Great Lakes and Great Plains Division schedules.