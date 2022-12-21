THUNDER BAY – “I’m thrilled and extremely proud of the City’s leadership for investing in initiatives that provide excellent service and achieve our common goal of net- zero emissions,” said Councillor Andrew Foulds, Earthcare Advisory Committee member. “This is just one step towards our goal, and clearly demonstrates the city’s commitment to achieving a better future for all.”

The City of Thunder Bay introduced its first fully electric, zero emissions ice resurfacer today at the Fort William Gardens.

The Ice Wolf Electric Ice Resurfacer is an emissions-free unit that will eliminate 7.78 tonnes of CO2e emissions annually, providing cleaner air for athletes on the ice, spectators in the stands, and employees operating the unit. The unit is expected to save approx. $4000 in maintenance and energy cost from fuel switching propane to electricity.

Through strategic investment in energy efficiencies and low carbon emission equipment, the City continues to move towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 as outlined in the City’s Corporate Energy Management Plan for Greening the Fleet as well as the City’s Net –Zero Strategy.

The new ice resurfacer will replace the propane-powered unit currently used at the Fort William Gardens.