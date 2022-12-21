Update #1 – Criminal Charge laid

Nipigon – News – On March 18, 2022 at approximately 11:00 am officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Red Rock Fire Department responded to a structural house fire, on Red Rock Road #4, in the Township of Red Rock.

The Office of the Fire Marshall is assisting in the investigation and the scene was released on March 22, 2022.

No injuries were reported and the house was destroyed. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, investigation is continuing.

As a result of the investigation, Lloyd DUPUIS, 69-years old has been charged with;

Arson – damage to property, contrary to Section 434 of the Criminal Code

He has been released with a future court date of January 17, 2023, in Nipigon Court

