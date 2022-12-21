THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have charged seven youths with assault following an incident at a northside high school early last week.

On Dec. 12, police learned that an assault had taken place involving a 15-year-old high school student victim and multiple assailants.

The initial assault occurred across the street from Hammarskjold High School near Oak Avenue. A second assault, also involving multiple attackers, occurred within the school’s bathroom a short time later.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The injuries were not believed to be serious.

A School Resource Officer became involved in the ongoing investigation. As a result, multiple suspects were identified and seven have since been arrested.

Three 14-year-old females, a 15-year-old female, two 15-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male, have all been charged with assault.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The identify of the accused individuals are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Just Act.

The youths charged have been released with conditions and future court appearance dates.