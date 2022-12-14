Thunder Bay – Sports – The Thunder Bay Border Cats are pleased to announce their 2023 regular season schedule as the team returns to the field in the Northwoods League following a three-year hiatus. The Border Cats open the 68-game season on May 29th in Mankato against the MoonDogs to kick of a six-game road trip that will also include stops in Rochester versus the Honkers and in Waterloo to play the Bucks.

The much-anticipated home opener will take place on Tuesday, June 6th, at Port Arthur Stadium against Duluth as part of a four-game series with the Huskies. Following a brief two-game trip to St. Cloud, Thunder Bay then returns home for a two-game set against the Rox on June 12th and 13th.

Border Cats home games will feature an earlier starting time at 6:35pm with Sunday afternoon games at 1:35pm. All Friday night games will begin at 7:35pm with post-game fireworks on June 9th, June 30th, July 7th, and August 4th.

The annual Canada Day game is at 1:35pm on Saturday, July 1st, versus the Willmar Stingers.

The Cats will also host two “School Day” games starting at 11:05am versus St. Cloud on June 13th and against Waterloo on June 20th. The morning game on June 20th with the Bucks will be part of a split day/night doubleheader with the second game of the twin-bill that evening at 6:35pm.

“The Border Cats will celebrate 20 years in Thunder Bay during the 2023 season and fans can look forward to a large pre-game party on June 6th to welcome baseball back during our opening night festivities,” stated Border Cats president David Valente. “It’s been a long time coming since our last home game on August 11th, 2019, and our organization truly appreciates the loyalty of our fans, host families and corporate partners,” added Valente.

The Border Cats play their 36th and final home game on Tuesday, August 8th, versus the Lacrosse Loggers and the Cats conclude the campaign on the road Saturday, August 12th, at Duluth against the Huskies to wrap up the battle for the Superior Cup between the two rivals.

Christmas ticket packages for the 2023 season are still on sale and for more information on the two special offers visit www.bordercatsbaseball.com or call (807) 766-CATS.